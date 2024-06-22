BEAUTY QUEENS SHINE FOR SORSOGON

Under the leadership of Governor Edwin “Boboy” B. Hamor and the provincial government of Sorsogon, 15 Filipino international pageant titleholders graced this year’s Grand Santacruzan. The procession started at Sorsogon Sports Arena and ended at Sorsogon Capitol Gymnasium on Sunday evening, 19 May 2024.

“All I want is to make Sorsogon happy. If you can see their eyes, they are happy because they saw something beautiful,” Governor Hamor said in an exclusive interview with the Daily Tribune after the parade.

Governor Hamor, also a businessman, added, “All have Santacruzan, municipalities, cities, and provinces. But it’s different because we import beautiful things. In a desire to be seen by my countrymen, to see titleholders, beauty queens.”