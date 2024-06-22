Getaways

BEAUTY QUEENS SHINE FOR SORSOGON

Mutya Johanna Datul
Mutya Johanna Datulphotographs courtesy of the Department of Tourism Region V Office

Under the leadership of Governor Edwin “Boboy” B. Hamor and the provincial government of Sorsogon, 15 Filipino international pageant titleholders graced this year’s Grand Santacruzan. The procession started at Sorsogon Sports Arena and ended at Sorsogon Capitol Gymnasium on Sunday evening, 19 May 2024.

“All I want is to make Sorsogon happy. If you can see their eyes, they are happy because they saw something beautiful,” Governor Hamor said in an exclusive interview with the Daily Tribune after the parade.

Governor Hamor, also a businessman, added, “All have Santacruzan, municipalities, cities, and provinces. But it’s different because we import beautiful things. In a desire to be seen by my countrymen, to see titleholders, beauty queens.”

Chelsea Fernandez, Gabrielle Basiano, Hannah Arnold, Meiji Cruz, Roberta Tamondong, Angelica Lopez, Shane Tormes, Emma Tiglao, Nicole Borromeo, Yllana Aduana, Celeste Cortesi, Maureen Montagne, Pauline Amelinckx, Samantha Bernardo, and Mutya Johanna Datul look stunningly beautiful wearing creations from Albay, Camarines Sur and Sorsogon designers. Santacruzan marks the culmination of a month-long celebration, steeped in religio-historical significance, honoring the search for the Holy Cross.

