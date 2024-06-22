‘At the Aivee Clinic, they treat their patients as works of art’

It was a white-and-gold affair at the celebration hosted by Nikki Tang, CEO of Teoxane’s exclusive Philippine distributor, DMark Beauty — with Eun Hyung Kim, head of Marketing for Teoxane Asia Pacific; and Junn Jalla, Teoxane business unit head for Medical Devices — for The Aivee Clinic recently.

For its prestigious win of the Most Dynamic Award from Teoxane, a globally renowned Swiss brand for dermal fillers, The Aivee Clinic was honored with a gathering of clinic partners and select Aivee Clinic ambassadors.

For the recognition as the leading user of Teosyal Fillers from 2022 to 2023 in the chain clinics category, the fifth consecutive year the clinic has received this honor, Dr. Aivee Teo and Dr. Z Teo were in high spirits.

DMark Beauty distributes Teoxane products and has been a strong partner of The Aivee Clinic for years.