It was a white-and-gold affair at the celebration hosted by Nikki Tang, CEO of Teoxane’s exclusive Philippine distributor, DMark Beauty — with Eun Hyung Kim, head of Marketing for Teoxane Asia Pacific; and Junn Jalla, Teoxane business unit head for Medical Devices — for The Aivee Clinic recently.
For its prestigious win of the Most Dynamic Award from Teoxane, a globally renowned Swiss brand for dermal fillers, The Aivee Clinic was honored with a gathering of clinic partners and select Aivee Clinic ambassadors.
For the recognition as the leading user of Teosyal Fillers from 2022 to 2023 in the chain clinics category, the fifth consecutive year the clinic has received this honor, Dr. Aivee Teo and Dr. Z Teo were in high spirits.
DMark Beauty distributes Teoxane products and has been a strong partner of The Aivee Clinic for years.
Maika RiveraAs a testament to Dr. Aivee’s approach to injectables, Aivee Clinic ambassador and actress Maricel Soriano shared, “Dr. Aivee is the best when it comes to any treatments at The Aivee Clinic. I’m happy to say that at 59 years old, I’ve never looked so good. Combination of treatments such as fillers, threads, and laser treatments really made my face look tight, contoured and lifted.”
Entrepreneur Joanna Preysler agrees, saying, “I look well-rested, even without makeup. What it did was it made me feel younger, look better and more hydrated. It made me feel so much better — naturally.”
Maika Rivera, pro tennis player and actress, reveals she achieves “subtle changes, stunning results, [and a] lifted and contour with ease” with Teosyal fillers at The Aivee Clinic.
“My treatments with the Aivee clinic don’t make dramatic changes, instead they make me look like me, but at my best,” said chef and author Juana Yupangco. “Their treatments are their tools but the big difference is in how they use it. Anyone can buy paint and a canvas, but not everyone is an artist. At the Aivee clinic, they treat their patients as works of art.”