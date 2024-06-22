Alas men tap Olympic coach

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) tapped seasoned Italian mentor Angiolino Frigoni to take over the coaching reins of Alas Pilipinas men’s program.

Frigoni, a two-time Olympic coach, replaced Brazilian tactician Sergio Veloso, who was appointed grassroots program director of the sports association, the PNVF announced Saturday.

A renowned volleyball personality, Alas Pilipinas will benefit from the expertise of Frigoni heading into the country’s hosting of the FIVB World Championship next year.

Frigoni is expected to whip Alas Pilipinas bannered by wingers Bryan Bagunas, Marck Espejo and playmaker Owa Retamar into a competitive squad worthy of going up against the world’s top teams.