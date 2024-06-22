4 women trafficked as entertainers return

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) reported the arrival of Filipino deportees from South Korea.

The BI’s Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section reported to Commissioner Norman Tansingco that the four deportees were Filipinas who arrived in the country at MCIA via a Jeju Air flight from South Korea. They were deported after being detained for working illegally as entertainers without the necessary work visa in that region.

The victims claim that a Filipino tricked them into a scam by instructing them to meet with a Korean national who would process their documents.

“I was offered a job as an entertainer and asked to meet with a Korean to provide the necessary requirements,” the victim described.

Investigation revealed that the victims were able to communicate with their recruiters using the smartphone app Telegram, who promised them to work as bar entertainers with a monthly salary of P80,000 until their 59-day tourist visas expired.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco explained that, due to their circumstances, they overstayed their visa and were detained by Korean authorities.

“When we arrived in Korea, we spent two weeks working as entertainers. Our fellow Thai national, who has a Korean spouse, reported us. Then we were detained for about a week,’’ one victim expressed.

The BI chief also stated that these women suffered exploitation, and they ended up detained without receiving their rightful wages, all due to deceptive assurances.

Tansingco added that they remind the public to always beware, as these deceitful recruiters paint a rosy picture of hope but often leave them in despair. If something feels off or seems too good to be true, trust your instincts.