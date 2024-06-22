3 most wanted persons in Metro nabbed

Three of the most wanted individuals in the southern Metro area were apprehended by local police forces in Pasay City. Arrested in Barangay 165, Zone 18, Pasay City was a 52-year-old man known as “Jummong,” who was among the top 10 most wanted in the area and was detained for violating Section 14, Article II of Republic Act (RA) 9165.

The arrest was executed under a warrant issued by Judge Edilwasif T. Baddiri of the Regional Trial Court Branch 115, Pasay City, with no bail recommended.

On the same day, the warrant and subpoena section of the Pasay City Police Station captured “Mary Ann” on Maginhawa Street, Barangay 14.

She is wanted for violating Sections 13 and 14, Article II of R.A. 9165, under Criminal Cases R-PSY-20-01307-CR and R-PSY-20-01308-CR. Her warrant was issued by Judge Edilwasif Tapsiril Baddir of RTC Branch 115, Pasay City, on 24 May 2023, also with no bail recommended.

Meanwhile, in Taguig City, cops arrested “Mac Mac” at around 1 p.m. in San Isidro Uno, Paombong, Bulacan. He is the fifth most wanted person at the district level for the second quarter of June 2024.

The accused faces charges under Criminal Case Nos. 7295 and 7296 for two counts of rape as per Article 266-A, Paragraphs 1(A) and (B), in relation to Article 266-B of the Revised Penal Code, amended by RA 8353.