2 gun-toters land in jail

Charges of illegal possession of firearms and violation of drug laws are set to be filed against two men arrested over the weekend in separate operations in Muntinlupa and Taguig.

Muntinlupa police apprehended a 29-year-old man identified as “Jovanie” in Barangay Poblacion for violating Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The arrest followed a tip from a concerned citizen about a man causing public alarm with a firearm. Officers recovered a .22-caliber revolver and two rounds of live ammunition from Jovanie.

In Taguig, Substation 10 police arrested 42-year-old “Celestino” in Barangay Bagumbayan during an Oplan Sita operation.

Celestino reportedly disregarded police orders and was found carrying a .45-caliber firearm without the required documents. A body search also uncovered a plastic sachet of suspected shabu weighing 5.11 grams, valued at P34,748.