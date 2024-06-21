Valenzuela launches street lighting project

The local government of Valenzuela City announced on Friday that it has already enhanced public safety and urban development in the city through the funding from the Office of Senator Win Gatchalian.

In a statement, Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian said that he has inaugurated on Thursday new street lights and CCTV project at Dalandanan National High School and 3S Center Pasolo which marked the completion of Phase I of the extensive street lighting project.

The project spans a total length of 40 kilometers of secondary roads, both in the first and second districts consisting of 1,241 street lights and 237 CCTVs with a total project cost of P351,200,000.

Gatchalian said that the initiative underscores the city’s commitment to improving public safety and enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

The newly installed street lights and CCTVs are expected to significantly improve visibility during the night, eliminating criminal activities, and aiding in traffic management.

“The 1,241 street lights will ensure that major thoroughfares are well-lit, reducing the risk of accidents and enhancing the overall sense of security for residents,” Gatchalian said.

Additionally, the 237 CCTVs installed across the project area will provide comprehensive surveillance, enabling faster response times from law enforcement and enhancing the city’s ability to monitor and address public safety concerns effectively.