Turnover ceremony for water purification system for Brgy. Mabato in Rosario, Batangas

Second Secretary Nishimura Tokiko of the Embassy of Japan on 20 June 2024 attended the turnover ceremony in Rosario, Batangas for “The Project for the Procurement of Water Purification System for Barangay Mabato in Rosario Batangas”.

The ceremony was also attended by GWAFI Chairman Johnny G. Tan as well as Rosario Mayor Leovigildo K. Morpe, students of Mabato Elementary School and other stakeholders.

Golden Wheel Awards Foundation, Inc. (GWAFI) has been providing humanitarian aid in Mabato where GWAFI saw the school’s need for clean and safe potable water. GWAFI has chosen Mabato Elementary School to pilot and implement a water purification system, hoping to scale up this initiative nationwide.

GGP collectively shares GWAFI's vision and passion in providing critical assistance to underserved communities, which is why the Embassy of Japan provided a grant amounting to USD 105, 380 to the Golden Wheel Awards Foundation, Inc. The grant covered the installation and construction of the water purification system at the Mabato Elementary School.

In her remarks during the ceremony, Second Secretary NISHIMURA expressed her delight knowing that the students and their families will now have access to free potable water which not only prevents water-borne diseases, but also fosters a sense of community. Furthermore, she also mentioned that the recent activities of the Taal Volcano have highlighted the importance of this project because it can also treat the contaminants in the groundwater transmitted from the volcanic emissions.

Japan is the top ODA donor to the Philippines, with this year marking the 70th anniversary of ODA. The Government of Japan launched the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects in the Philippines in 1989 to reduce poverty and help various communities engage in grassroots activities. At present, 562 grassroots projects have been implemented by the GGP. Japan believes that these projects will strengthen the friendship between Japan and the Philippines and contribute in sustaining strategic partnerships between the two countries.