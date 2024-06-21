Trailblazers in tech

Samsung highlighted its commitment to education and youth development, empowering student creators, tech innovators and sustainability advocates as the first Galaxy Campus Student Ambassador Program reached its culmination.

Launched in October last year, the Galaxy Campus Student Ambassador Program is part of Samsung’s prestigious global initiative, offering a groundbreaking opportunity for student creators to immerse themselves in the world of technology and content creation.

The six-month program is designed to be a vibrant platform for the best and the brightest to engage with Samsung’s cutting-edge innovations, top content creators and Samsung tech-industry experts.

Following a rigorous selection process, 50 university students emerged as the first batch of Galaxy Campus student ambassadors, chosen from a pool of thousands of applicants nationwide.

Alongside one of the world’s leading tech giants, these young talents delved into immersive experiences, which included exclusive preview events and product launches such as the introduction of Samsung’s first AI-powered phone, collaborative content creation workshops with Team Galaxy, and participation in environmental advocacies like the Galaxy Earth Run.

After months of sharpening their tech skills, the Galaxy Campus Student ambassadors celebrated the culmination of their journey with Samsung at a festive graduation event.

Graduates received certificates from Samsung Philippines, with top students honored for their exceptional performance.

The celebration also heralded the expansion of the initiative as Samsung completes the search for the second batch of Galaxy Campus ambassadors.

Marking its deep commitment to the program, Samsung is doubling the number of participants to 100 individuals, extending this transformative opportunity to more talents.