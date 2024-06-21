Trade groups favor China pushback

Notable business and non-government organizations (NGOs) have expressed their backing to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) while condemning the acts of harassment that have been happening in the West Philippine Sea.

The manifesto was released on Friday, days after the Department of Foreign Affairs and allied countries condemned what it described as the “illegal and aggressive actions” of the China Coast Guard against Filipino troops on a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal.

“We deplore the continued harassment of the AFP, the PCG, and most of all, our people who are just trying to earn their livelihood,” the Joint Statement of Support for the AFP and the PCG released by the Management Association of the Philippines, among other business groups and NGOs, read.

Also, the groups expressed concern and gratitude to the men and women of the AFP and the PCG for their services to the Filipino nation.

“We laud their dedication and self-sacrifice in protecting our people, safeguarding our sovereignty, and defending the integrity of our national territory,” it said.

On Monday, the National Security Council confirmed that Chinese maritime personnel engaged in dangerous maneuvers which included ramming and towing of a Navy vessel, injuring Filipino personnel, as well as damaging the PCG’s boats.

“The AFP and the PCG play a critical role in achieving and sustaining a dynamic economy with widest participation of, and benefits for, Filipinos spanning all socio-economic classes, economic sectors, geographic areas, and ethnic affiliations, under the rule of law to afford justice for all,” the business organizations and NGOs stressed.

Improved capacity building

With this, the groups called on the Marcos Jr. administration to pursue with utmost urgency the necessary capacity-building measures that will successfully transform the AFP and the PCG into modern, responsive, and self-reliant defense forces.

“Since we need peace and security in building a stronger and more progressive Philippines, we call for a whole-of-nation approach in addressing the current threats to national sovereignty and security. We appeal for unity towards a non-violent resolution that respects our rights as a peace-loving nation,” the groups maintained.