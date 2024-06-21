TNT, Stalwarts pace Batang PBA

Talk ‘N Text and PBA Stalwarts assumed the solo leads in their respective groups after another blowout win against their respective opponents in the 2024 Batang PBA 11-Under tournament on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Tropang Giga followed up their 77-59 debut win against Terrafirma on Wednesday with a 64-52 rout over PBA Greats for a 2-0 slate in Group B.

PBA Stalwarts also improved to 2-0 record by dumping NorthPort, 75-50, in Group A. The Stalwarts drubbed Meralco, 74-56 on Wednesday.

Thiago Cruz, Markie Obag and Prince Rubaya topscored for TNT with 10 points apiece. Theon Cruz had seven while Timothe Sudario and Kyrie Santos added six.

Meanwhile, 15 of 16 players scored two or more for the Stalwarts with Ivan Ace De Leon and Johannes Albert leading the way with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Kenan Picazo shared the spotlight, scoring a league record 32 points as Terrafirma bounced back against San Miguel, 67-53, in Group B.

Mateo Lanot and Ryley Floirendo contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively in the Batang Dyip’s victory to keep the Beermen winless in two games.

In the other game, NLEX debuted with a bang as it clobbered Rain or Shine, 67-42, in Pool A.

Kiel Yaya and Juan Miguel Julian tallied 13 and 11 points, respectively, to lead the Road Warriors.