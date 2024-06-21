The most vital of vitamins

While the practice of taking vitamin supplements is still debatable, there has been mounting evidence on the effectiveness of supplementing.

Let’s find out why.

The essentials

There are 13 essential vitamins: A, C, D, E, K and B vitamins (Thiamine, Niacin and Riboflavin, Pantothenic Acid, Biotin, B6, B12 and Folate).

Of the 13, if experts were to choose the most important, it would be Thiamine. This is because Thiamine is considered an essential vitamin needed by every tissue in the body in order to function properly. Trivia: The first vitamin ever discovered by scientists is Thiamine, called B1.

Health enthusiasts, take note. B1 turns food into energy. It is also protective of the heart, brain and nervous system. This explains why highly-stressed individuals require Vitamin B supplementation. Food is the best source of nutrition. If you can get your B! from whole foods, the better.