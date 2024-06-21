Team Energy pours capital amid buildup

Private companies serve as critical players in achieving an energy-secure Philippines. They bridge financial gaps by investing capital in energy infrastructure projects that help alleviate the government’s financial burden.

Moreover, these companies drive technological advancements and innovations in renewable energy sources, enhancing energy production efficiency and sustainability. Their involvement also contributes to job creation for Filipinos.

Locally, TeaM Energy Corp. stands as one of the country’s significant independent power producers, boasting over 2,000 megawatts (MW) of installed generating capacity across the nation. Among its facilities are two coal-fired power stations: the Sual Power Station in Pangasinan with a capacity of 1,200 MW and the Pagbilao Power Station in Quezon with a capacity of 735 MW.

Additionally, TeaM Energy holds a 50 percent stake in the Pagbilao Unit 3 Power Project located in Quezon, contributing 420 MW to the grid.

Beyond generating electricity, TeaM Energy is committed to serving as the nation’s growth partner.

Through collaboration with various levels of governance, the company implements impactful corporate social responsibility programs. TeaM Energy Foundation Inc., its CSR arm, dedicates its efforts to uplifting lives and inspiring positive change.