SCUTTLEBUTT

No fanfare, no fuss,

no hoopla, the FL way…

She may be married to the country’s most powerful politician, but First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, unlike most top politicians’ wives, disdains fanfare and hoopla when going about her duties doing what she has to do in her husband’s stead.

For instance, last Saturday, she flew to Bago City in Negros Occidental province where her family — the Marciano Aranetas — has its roots.

Her purpose? To accompany the small group which included Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. that delivered relief assistance to the people displaced by the recent eruption of Mt. Kanlaon Volcano.

Wearing a simple white shirt and jeans, she handed over relief goods to the people in line assisted by Secretary Gatchalian, Secretary Abalos and Bago City Mayor Nicholas M. Yulo. No speeches were made. After handing over the last package, she made her way down the stage, waved at the people, and promptly boarded the chopper that would ferry her and her group back to the Bacolod-Silay International Airport where her plane was waiting to fly her back to Manila. She was in and out of there in 30 minutes flat.