Sarangani welcomes The Abba’s Orchard

Alsons Development and Investment Corporation (Alsons Dev) breaks ground a township project in Alabel, Sarangani.

The country’s largest and esteemed network of authentic Montessori schools, The Abba’s Orchard, has welcomed its 15th campus in the capital province’s Avia Estate. It targets to accommodate pre-school to Grades 1-3 learners by school year 2025.

“We at Alsons Dev are thrilled to partner with The Abba’s Orchard in bringing this exceptional learning environment to Alabel. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to fostering growth and development within SOCCSKSARGEN,” Miguel Dominguez, Alsons Dev director, said.

The property developer is set to allot a substantial two hectares of land for the campus within the estate.