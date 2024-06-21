Sarangani welcomes The Abba’s Orchard

Alsons Development and Investment Corporation (Alsons Dev) breaks ground a township project in Alabel, Sarangani.
The country’s largest and esteemed network of authentic Montessori schools, The Abba’s Orchard, has welcomed its 15th campus in the capital province’s Avia Estate. It targets to accommodate pre-school to Grades 1-3 learners by school year 2025.
“We at Alsons Dev are thrilled to partner with The Abba’s Orchard in bringing this exceptional learning environment to Alabel. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to fostering growth and development within SOCCSKSARGEN,” Miguel Dominguez, Alsons Dev director, said.
The property developer is set to allot a substantial two hectares of land for the campus within the estate.
Live, work, play
The first development to rise within the 121-hectare mixed-use township is Narra Park Residences Avia. Construction of its first 200 houses is well underway since last year’s launch. 50 units are set to be completed by the end of the year.
The village gate and guardhouse are also on track for completion on August. Other community spaces, such as large parks, cabaña, swimming pools, and multi-purpose covered court, are set to be completed in 2025.
The 1,800-sqm complex will also be the region’s first integrated emergency response center, bringing together a police station, fire substation and satellite emergency operations center in one location. The Alabel Public Safety and Security Complex broke ground in September 2023 and is scheduled for turnover to the Alabel local government unit by November 2024.
“Building on the momentum of last year’s launch, we remain steadfast in our belief in Sarangani’s boundless growth potential. Avia Estate stands as a testament to our commitment to fueling progress in the region by cultivating a dynamic and secure community where families and businesses thrive,” Dominguez added.