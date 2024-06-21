Safer with Grab, Move It

Thousands of Grab and Move It driver-, rider-, and delivery-partners participated in the “Drive Safe: Takbong Swabe, Safe Palagi!” road safety training program in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao and Cagayan de Oro.

The road safety training program focused on critical aspects of road safety, such as defensive driving, vehicle maintenance, and traffic rules and regulations.

Another key highlight of the road-safety training program is the official launch of two new safety features on the Grab and Move It driver apps: the Fatigue Nudge and the Real-Time Overspeeding Alert.

Understanding the potential hazards of fatigue to driver and passenger safety, Grab and Move It will be activating Fatigue Nudge — a smart driver fatigue management feature that monitors the driver-partners’ active online hours and ensures they take necessary breaks. The Fatigue Nudge reminds driver-partners to rest when they exceed the recommended online threshold. Fatigue Nudge will go live on the Grab and Move It driver apps this June.