Rev up your drive in a pickup

JMC Philippines under the Astara Group announced new financing programs and exclusive offers as the brand held its official public launch at the 2024 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS). Set to redefine mobility, JMC showcased a bigger and bolder lineup of pickups, commanding attention on the road.

As part of its commitment to providing customers with top-notch build quality and service excellence, JMC Philippines is optimistic to bring the brand’s legacy of success within easy reach for Filipino customers through a range of discounts and financing options.

JMC Philippines launched its newest flagship lifestyle pickup, the Grand Avenue. It is among the biggest in its class and equipped with one of the hard working engines in its segment. With its striking muscular aesthetics, this pickup demands attention. Packing a punch with its 5th Generation PUMA 2.3-liter Turbo-charged diesel engine with 177 PS and 450 Nm of torque, its 8-speed automatic with Select Shift transmission is geared to conquer every terrain. Its long wheelbase, spacious cabin, and large cargo space ensure maximum comfort and versatility for both the driver and passengers.