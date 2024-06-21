PhilHealth hikes support for hemodialysis, ancillary services

Health Secretary and Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) Board Chair Teodoro J. Herbosa confirmed on Friday that the agency has increased financial support for hemodialysis and ancillary services.

According to Herbosa, the PhilHealth board raised the corporation’s package for hemodialysis to P4,000 per session. This adjustment, recommended by Benefits Committee Chairperson Officer-in-Charge Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo, marks an increase from the previous P2,600 per session.

“We are encouraged by the guidance of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and House Speaker Martin G. Romualdez to prioritize safe, high-quality, and people-centered services for all Filipinos,” Herbosa stated.

He emphasized, “The threat posed by kidney disease necessitates support not only in end-stage treatment but also in its prevention and early detection. These initiatives bring each Filipino closer to accessing the highest quality healthcare at the lowest cost.”

Additionally, Herbosa noted that the Board has granted explicit approval for separate payments for catheter insertion and blood transfusions, apart from the main case rate for admission. This decision aligns with President Marcos’s recent State of the Nation Address, wherein he declared dialysis to be free for the majority of Filipinos.

During its Regular Meeting, the PhilHealth Board en banc deliberated on enhancing financial coverage for Renal Replacement Therapy (RRT), encompassing both hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The next phase involves the issuance of a detailed PhilHealth Circular and its operational implementation to facilitate prompt benefit claims.