PBBM LEADS CAVITEX-CALAX LINK GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY

WATCH: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the groundbreaking ceremony for the CAVITEX-CALAX Link in Kawit, Cavite, on Friday, 21 June 2024. This 1.30 km dual 2-lane expressway will enhance connectivity between the Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX) and the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX). Expected to serve 22,000 motorists daily, the project will significantly reduce travel times and improve traffic flow. With a budget of P2.2 billion, the project aims for completion by August 2025, promising a seamless journey from Roxas Blvd. to Mamplasan in under an hour for 300,000 motorists daily. | via John Louie Abrina