P3.6-B shabu suspects snub House, face arrests

Alleged big-time drug lord Willie Ong and his four associates, accused of involvement in one of the largest drug busts during the Marcos administration, face imminent arrest for repeatedly defying a congressional subpoena.

The House committee on dangerous drugs summoned Ong and his alleged cohorts — Aedi Tai Yang, Jack Tai Yang, Michelle Santos Sy, and Elaine Chua — to appear at this week’s probe into the P3.6-billion shabu seized from a warehouse in Mexico, Pampanga last September. They once again failed to attend.

Committee chairperson Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers stated that Ong and others who ignored the subpoenas are now cited for contempt.

“This committee has exercised considerable patience, but we have our limitations... Warrants will be issued for their arrests in accordance with the House Rules,” Barbers said in a statement to reporters on Friday.

“Others who have not yet been cited for contempt are warned for the last time. If they fail to appear at the next hearing, we will have no choice but to cite them for contempt,” the lawmaker added.

Under the 1987 Constitution, Congress has the authority to conduct investigations in aid of legislation. Barbers emphasized that this authority includes the power to compel the attendance of witnesses and resource persons.

“We have the power to cite any of these individuals for contempt if they fail to honor our invitations,” he asserted.

Ong and his associates allegedly own the 999 Realty Corporation, which operated the warehouse where 530 kilos of shabu valued at P3.6 billion were seized.

The warehouse, according to Barbers, was found to have ownership that violates the constitutional limit on foreign equity, with Chinese nationals allegedly holding 55 percent ownership.

The committee’s investigation aims to uncover the circumstances surrounding the massive drug seizure and to assess potential legislative measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.