NCSC commissioners sign manifesto for NCSC chair resignation

National Commission for Senior Citizens (NCSC) commissioners Rainier Cruz, Enriqueta Rodeles, Mary Jean Loreche, Edwin Espejo, and Reymar Mansilungan signed a manifesto calling for the immediate resignation of NCSC chairman, Atty. Franklin Quijano, during a press conference at Max's Malacañang in Manila on Friday, 21 June 2024. | via YUMMIE DINGDING