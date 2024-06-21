Nadine Lustre in Pinoy adaptation of ‘True Beauty’?

Rumors are swirling in the entertainment industry and on social media about Nadine Lustre possibly starring in the Filipino adaptation of the popular Korean series True Beauty.
The series is set to air on Viu and will be co-produced by ABS-CBN Studios and Dreamscape Entertainment, sparking excitement among fans and netizens alike. Could this mark Lustre’s return to the Kapamilya network?
There has been a lot of gossip in recent weeks about which well-known actress ABS-CBN would sign up for a comeback. Names including Nadine Lustre, Jennylyn Mercado, and Judy Ann Santos have been suggested by fans.
Judy Ann Santos is presumably associated with an upcoming television series called The Bagman, in which she is anticipated to play the president of the Philippines. Jennylyn Mercado recently wrapped up her return teleserye, Love. Die. Repeat. She has not yet renewed her contract with GMA Network and is presently working on an album under Star Music.
But recently, Nadine Lustre came into the limelight thanks to a tweet from Dreamscape’s head of AdProm, Eric John Salut.
Salut emphasized his lack of Lustre in a tweet, punctuating it with the violet heart emoji — a symbol that is frequently connected to Dreamscape’s projects.
Dreamscape Entertainment produced Lustre’s prior teleseryes, On The Wings of Love and Till I Met You, in which she rose to fame with James Reid, her on-screen partner and ex-boyfriend.
The romantic comedy True Beauty centers on Lim Ju-gyeong, a high school student who gains popularity as an attractive lady after learning how to apply makeup on YouTube.
Her cosmetic artistry turns her like a goddess, but she would sooner die than show her face to the public.
The Korean drama centers on her romance with Lee Su-ho, the lone boy who has ever seen her without makeup. Lee Su-ho is a charming and good-looking lad who, despite his troubled past, comes out as cold and uncaring.
The narrative explores their growth as they share secrets and find love with each other, posing the question: Can Su-ho help Ju-gyeong discover her true beauty?
Fans eagerly await confirmation on whether Nadine Lustre will indeed lead the cast of the Filipino adaptation of True Beauty.