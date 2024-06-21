Nadine Lustre in Pinoy adaptation of ‘True Beauty’?

Rumors are swirling in the entertainment industry and on social media about Nadine Lustre possibly starring in the Filipino adaptation of the popular Korean series True Beauty.

The series is set to air on Viu and will be co-produced by ABS-CBN Studios and Dreamscape Entertainment, sparking excitement among fans and netizens alike. Could this mark Lustre’s return to the Kapamilya network?

There has been a lot of gossip in recent weeks about which well-known actress ABS-CBN would sign up for a comeback. Names including Nadine Lustre, Jennylyn Mercado, and Judy Ann Santos have been suggested by fans.

Judy Ann Santos is presumably associated with an upcoming television series called The Bagman, in which she is anticipated to play the president of the Philippines. Jennylyn Mercado recently wrapped up her return teleserye, Love. Die. Repeat. She has not yet renewed her contract with GMA Network and is presently working on an album under Star Music.

But recently, Nadine Lustre came into the limelight thanks to a tweet from Dreamscape’s head of AdProm, Eric John Salut.

Salut emphasized his lack of Lustre in a tweet, punctuating it with the violet heart emoji — a symbol that is frequently connected to Dreamscape’s projects.