Marcos to TRB: Suspend toll fees at Cavitex for 30 days

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told the Toll Regulatory Board on Friday to immediately suspend the toll fees on the Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX) for all vehicles for 30 days to benefit motorists in Luzon.

Marcos said this as he graced the inauguration of the Cavitex C5 Link Sucat Interchange and the groundbreaking ceremonies for the Cavitex-Calax link and Cavitex C5 Link Segment 3B.

In his speech, Marcos said he approved the Philippine Reclamation Authority's (PRA) proposal to suspend toll fees on the said expressway for a month.

"The PRA, or the Philippine Reclamation Authority, as operator of the Cavitex, proposed to suspend the collection of [tolls] for all types of vehicles passing through the Manila-Cavite expressway in Taguig, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Bacoor and Kawit for 30 days, and this will introduce our new roads and expressways to those who are in need of that transport system," Marcos said.

"I now call upon the Toll Regulatory Board to ensure the immediate implementation for the benefit of the riding and transport public,” Marcos added.

The MPT South Corporate Communication said that the CAVITEX C5 Link Sucat Interchange will be accessible to the public starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, 21 June. They also mentioned that motorists can use this segment free of charge for a limited time.

The president also invited Filipinos to take advantage of the opportunity to experience the convenience offered by CAVITEX. He recognized the collaborative efforts behind the project's success, commending the PRA, Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, and all those involved in its construction.

Marcos Jr. expressed gratitude to the public for their patience and support during the construction phase. He emphasized the importance of unity in such undertakings and reiterated his administration's commitment to the "Build Better More" program.

The proposed toll suspension is seen as a way to not just improve transportation but also forge stronger connections within communities.

In the same speech, Marcos said that the Cavitex C5 Link Sucat Interchange and the groundbreaking of the Cavitex-Calax Link and Cavitex C5 Link Segment 3B will significantly reduce travel times between key areas in Metro Manila.

Marcos said the Cavitex C5 Link Sucat Interchange will allow motorists to travel from Cavitex R1 to Sucat, Parañaque to just five minutes, compared to the usual one-hour travel time via existing roads.

On the other hand, Cavitex C5 Link Expressway Segment 3B, upon completion, is expected to reduce travel time from Cavitex R1 to SLEX/C5 Road from 40 minutes to 10 minutes.

The Chief Executive added that the segment is expected to benefit around 23,000 vehicles daily.

President Marcos recognized the collaborative efforts of various agencies and individuals who made these projects possible. He also expressed gratitude to the Filipino public for their patience and understanding during construction.

"With all of these, we are creating a nation where Filipinos may easily access and traverse our communities, and have a comfortable and productive time as they do it," Marcos said.