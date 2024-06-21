Marcos orders release of add'l funds to support Phl's Olympic participation

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered on Friday the release of additional funds to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to bolster the Philippines' presence at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

In his speech at the "2024 Olympic Day: Paris Olympics Send-Off" in Ayuntamiento de Manila in Intramuros, Marcos said he wants to enhance the preparation and participation of Filipino athletes on the global stage.

"I direct the Office of the Executive Secretary to release to the Philippine Sports Commission funds to help support the preparation and participation of our athletes in these upcoming Olympics," Marcos said.

Highlighting the government's ongoing support for sports development, Marcos said the government has already released P52 million for the preparation, training, and participation of Filipino athletes in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This financial support forms part of a broader effort, Marcos said, as the upcoming international multi-sport event is scheduled to take place from 26 July to 11 August this year.

For this year alone, Marcos said the government also funded P1.156 billion for the sports sector, through the PSC, to help build the aspirations and future of Filipino athletes.

The President also emphasized the rehabilitation efforts aimed at improving sports infrastructure across the country.

"We continue to rehabilitate our major sports facilities, such as the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex and the PhilSports Complex, to give our youth a fitting stage to improve and to showcase their talents," Marcos said.

"Presently, we are finishing the National Academy of Sports System in Tarlac and the Philippine Sports Training Center in Bataan to train, to hone, and to develop present and aspiring athletes for future competitions," Marcos added.

Encouraging national unity and support for Filipino athletes, Marcos called on all Filipinos to rally behind the contingent heading to Paris.

"After all, we are not chasing medals; we are sprinting towards making history, bringing honor to our country, and inspiring us all," Marcos said.

"Whether in the boxing ring, on the gymnastics floor, sculling in rowing, or in any arena that you compete in, you exemplify the very best of what it means to be Filipino — competitive, courageous, and determined. But we do it with a smile on our face," Marcos added.