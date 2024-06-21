Marcos orders Cavitex toll fee suspension

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday welcomed the suspension by the Toll Regulatory Board of the toll fees at the Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) for all vehicles for 30 days to benefit motorists.

Marcos graced the inauguration of the Cavitex C5 Link Sucat Interchange and the groundbreaking ceremony for the Cavitex-Calax link and Cavitex C5 Link Segment 3B.

In his speech, Marcos said he had approved the Philippine Reclamation Authority’s (PRA) proposal to suspend the toll fees on the expressway for a month.

“The PRA as operator of the Cavitex proposed to suspend the collection of [tolls] for all types of vehicles passing through the Manila-Cavite expressway in Taguig, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Bacoor and Kawit for 30 days, and this will introduce our new roads and expressways to those who are in need of that transport system,” Marcos said.

“I now call upon the Toll Regulatory Board to ensure its immediate implementation for the benefit of the riding and transport public,” he said.

The MPT South Corporate Communication said the Cavitex C5 Link Sucat Interchange will be accessible to the public starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, 21 June. It said that motorists could use this segment free of charge for a limited time.

The President invited Filipinos to take advantage of the opportunity to experience the convenience offered by Cavitex. He recognized the collaborative efforts behind the project’s success, commending the PRA, Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, and all those involved in its construction.

Marcos expressed his gratitude to the public for their patience and support during the construction phase. He emphasized the importance of unity in such undertakings and reiterated his administration’s commitment to the “Build Better More” program.

The toll suspension is seen as a way to not just improve transportation but also forge stronger connections within communities.

In his speech, Marcos said the Cavitex C5 Link Sucat Interchange and the groundbreaking for the Cavitex-Calax Link and Cavitex C5 Link Segment 3B will significantly reduce travel time between key areas in Metro Manila.

He said the Cavitex C5 Link Sucat Interchange will allow motorists to travel from Cavitex R1 to Sucat, Parañaque in just five minutes, compared to the usual one hour via existing roads.

On the other hand, the Cavitex C5 Link Expressway Segment 3B is expected to reduce travel time from Cavitex R1 to SLEX/C5 Road from 40 minutes to 10 minutes.

The Chief Executive said the segment is expected to benefit around 23,000 vehicles daily.

Marcos also recognized the collaborative efforts of various agencies and individuals who made the projects possible.

“With all of these, we are creating a nation where Filipinos may easily access and traverse our communities, and have a comfortable and productive time as they do it,” he said.