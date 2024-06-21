Marcos appoints journalist Joee Guilas, 2 other officials

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed broadcast journalist Joee Guilas as an undersecretary in the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (OSAP-IEA).

The Chief Executive appointed Guilas on 15 May but Malacañang only announced it on Friday through a Facebook post from the Presidential Communications Office.

Guilas served as the Vice President and Director of Newport World Resorts (formerly Resorts World Manila) and was a journalist for more than 30 years before Marcos appointed him to Malacañang.

Guilas is on the Miss Universe Philippines Council of Advisers and used to teach at Far Eastern University.

Guilas got his Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of the Philippines. He went to Torres High School for secondary education and St. Joseph Parochial School for grade school.

Pablo B. Guilas, his late father, was also a photographer who worked in Malacañang and was part of the first group of people to start the Philippine News Agency while President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. was in office.

“I always had it in my heart to serve the people through the government as a way of giving back to the taxpayers who gave me the means to finish my education,” Guilas said.

“Now it’s time to give it my best shot to help millions of Filipinos fulfill their (dreams)… officially," Guilas added.