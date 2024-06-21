Man killed in CdO public market

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — An unidentified gunman fatally shot a 35-year-old motorcycle rider in front of his sister while they were preparing their stall inside the Cogon Public Market, causing market-goers to flee in panic early Friday morning.

The victim was identified by police as Salamudin Donato Manali, 35 years old, a resident of Barangay Camaman-an in this city.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim and his sister were setting up their stall when an unidentified man wearing a black jacket and wielding a pistol approached the victim and shot him twice in the head.

After the shooting, the suspect calmly walked away from the scene, leaving the victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head.

Emergency responders rushed the victim to Maria Reyna Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. His body was later transferred to his residence near the hospital.

Police investigators are considering the possibility that the motive behind the killing was a “rido,” a revenge killing ritual observed among the Maranao tribe in Mindanao.

Crime scene investigators recovered spent bullet shells and a .45 caliber pistol slug, which had struck the windshield of a parked car.

Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspect.