Las Piñas ‘hero’ cops feted

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Friday has recognized the bravery of two Las Piñas police officers awarded medals after a shootout with a robbery suspect on Thursday.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. identified the police officers as Master Sergeants Avelino Lopez and Bong Panton, who were given the Medal of Valor, Medal of Merit, and the PNP Wounded Personnel Medal by Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. and Philippine National chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil for their heroism.

To recall, Lopez and Panton — assigned to the Las Piñas City Police Station’s Tactical Motorcycle Riding Unit (TMRU) — responded to a robbery call at the Olivarez Guevarra Subdivision in Barangay Manuyo Dos past noon on Thursday.

Investigators said the suspect climbed a wall and entered a house, where he assaulted the resident and then stole the victim’s 9-mm Parabellum pistol before fleeing on foot.

The victim sought help from the patrolling TMRU officers. Lopez and Panton pursued the suspect, who fired upon them.

A gun battle ensued, killing the unidentified suspect in the shootout. Both Lopez and Panton sustained leg wounds but are in stable condition after being taken to the Las Piñas Doctors Hospital.