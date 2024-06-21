Just Sleep

In its new campaign, “Wake up! It’s time to sleep,” IKEA features three different IKEA customers falling asleep at their showroom. The campaign aims to call on Filipinos give more attention to having better sleep.

At IKEA, you can find the perfect mattress, whether you like it soft like the ÅFJÄLL foam mattress (starts at P3,990) or firm like the VALEVÅG Pocket spring mattress (starts at P7,990). There’s also a wide selection of ergonomic pillows like the MJÖLKKLOCKA ergonomic pillow (P1,990).

Dimmable lights like the TÄRNABY table lamp (P990) are a great way to get yourself ready for sleep. Even better are lights that you can dim and turn on and off from a distance using the TRÅDFRI remote control kit (P1,290). ​

IKEA offers a wide range of cooling pads and pillows. The best-selling KLUBBSPORRE ergonomic pillow (P1,590) gives you both comfort through its memory foam and cooling effect with its gel layer on one side. For those looking to make their beds cooler, there’s REXBEGONIA cooling pad at only P490.

The SYMFONISK Sonos Wifi bookshelf speaker (P7,990) has a rich and vibrant sound that can fill the entire bedroom and allows you to create the right atmosphere for sleep.

For only P590, the VINDRIKTNING air quality sensor can check the air quality based on particles with stylish and easy-to-use sensor — perfect to combine with FÖRNUFTIG air purifier (P4,290) to improve your bedroom’s air quality so you breathe cleaner air while you sleep.

IKEA offers plenty to declutter your bedroom and make it a better place for sleeping. This includes the MALM chest of 4 drawers (P7,990) that can replace that chair with pile of clothes.

Find the perfect and complete sleep solutions for you and the whole family at IKEA Pasay City or online at IKEA.ph.