Israel: Proud, unshaken

The Embassy of Israel in the Philippines celebrated Thursday the state’s 76th Independence Day with a solemn reception in Manila highlighting the resilience of the nation.

“For the first time in 76 years, Israel’s Independence Day is overshadowed by the turmoil of war. Our celebration is further dampened by a disturbing global surge in antisemitism,” Israeli Ambassador Ilan Fluss said.

The Jewish nation remains unshaken.

“We don’t need permission to be proud Israelis, Jews and Zionists,” Fluss said.

A photo exhibition of the 7 October terror attack in Israel was featured during the reception.

The photos highlighted a message of resilience, heroism, and Israel’s unwavering determination to rebuild and revive their communities. It also includes the Filipinos who showed heroism and volunteerism during the war.

“My vision is to build bridges of innovation and technology between our two countries. Over the past eight months, we have unexpectedly built new connections, including bonds forged in the wake of terror,” Fluss said, remembering Angelyn Aguirre, Loreta Alacre, Grace Cabrera and Paul Castelvi, the Filipino caregivers who were murdered by Hamas.

Israel has been receiving support and solidarity from Filipino friends, organizations, and communities.

An example is a group of Filipinos who volunteered for two and a half months at a rehabilitation hospital in Tel Aviv, exemplifying the bayanihan spirit of the Filipino people.

The embassy explores new initiatives in the areas of water, agriculture and food security, support for girls’ victims of human trafficking, the Holocaust education program with DepEd.

Furthermore, Israel continues to offer opportunities to Filipinos, such as training programs of MASHAV, Israel’s agency for international development cooperation and an agriculture internship program where 600young Filipinos are trained in modern farming for 11 months.

Israel remains a reliable provider of high-quality defense platforms and technologies that contribute to the peace and security of the Philippines.