Introducing MORE PowerUP: EasYes is Always Da Best!

MORE Power is proud to introduce MORE PowerUP, a mobile application downloadable through the Apple and Google Play stores.

Enhancing the Customer Experience

At the heart of MORE PowerUP lies a deep understanding of the evolving needs and preferences of customers. The platform exemplifies MORE Power's firm commitment to customer-centric innovation, empowering customers with greater control and convenience in managing their electricity needs.

MORE PowerUP users can also receive notifications whenever there are announcements and power advisories.

Looking Ahead

MORE Power’s mission has always centered around enhancing customer experience and making essential services more accessible. The launch of MORE PowerUP aligns seamlessly with this mission, ensuring customers have #EasYes access to bills, payments, and critical information, while improving operational efficiency and data security.

"This approach is rooted in our mission to make the customer experience easy and convenient," said Maricris Cabalhin, Vice President for Customer Care. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of customer needs, MORE Power is poised to redefine the way customers interact with their electricity services, delivering a seamless and empowering experience that truly brings MORE to Life", she added.

"At MORE Power, we’re all about making it easier for you. We’ve built on this foundation to create experiences that make a real difference in the lives of our customers. We’re glad to announce that customers can now experience convenience at its full potential! Today, we’re giving you the first access to experience an easy life with MORE PowerUP!", Roel Z. Castro, President and CEO, concluded.