Instagram ni Heart Evangelista sinasabotahe

Ang feeling ni Heart Evangelista ay may sumasabotahe sa kanyang Instagram account.

Sa isang Instagram post, itsinika ito ni Heart para malaman ng kanyang followers.

“I’ve been getting a lot of direct messages about my last reel, and so it was a great reel, I truly enjoyed it. But unfortunately, there are a group of people again, sabotaging my Instagram and a lot of my fans are angry. I don’t get angry anymore. I just don’t even bother,” say niya.

“If you love me come visit my account, if you’re curious, naturally, you will come visit my account,” dagdag pa niya.

Actually, hindi na affected si Heart sa pananabotahe sa kanyang IG account.

“I used to cry about these things but not anymore. I remember before I would cry because of course numbers and all of that matter... but it doesn’t matter anymore. Few months ago, I had a major awakening in my life that honestly, it doesn’t matter anymore.”

“So let’s just be happy and not get angry if, of course I understand if you guys are angry that people are collectively doing a report or whatever on my fashion reels, I get it, I used to be so frustrated as well. But don’t because before my realization...Now I don’t. I don’t care anymore if nobody watches “ dagdag pa niya.

Ayon kay Heart, may right ang kanyang followers na malaman kung ano ang nangyayari sa kanyang social media accounts.

“I’m talking to my fans because my fans should know my heart. And I just truly love what I do...I enjoy and I don’t care anymore if they report my account.

“Thank you for the DMS...We’re living...Choose happiness... Hayaan na...” “I’m grateful that I don’t do it for numbers, I do it because I love it...Deadma. Enjoy...Deadma na, hayaan na naten sila! Hindi naten to kabuhayan showcase!” say niya.

Sino kaya ang sumasabotahe sa IG account ni Heart? Mukhang matindi ang galit niya sa aktres at fashion icon.

***

Tawang-tawa ang fans sa joke ni Kim Chiu recently sa It’s Showtime.

Tinanong kasi ni Kim ang co-hosts niya kung anong aso ang hindi nangangagat.

“Anong also ‘yun?” tanong ni Vhong Navarro.

“Ano pa, eh, di hotdog,” say ni Kim.

Sa comment section ng isang Facebook page ay nadamay ang ex ni Kim na si Xian Lim.

“mayrun ung ex mong d makamove on ang aso tahol ng tahol buti nlng d ka kinakagat hahaha,” say ng fan ni Kim.

Kaloka ang fan, ha. Talagang pilit na isiningit si Xian sa joke ni Kim.