Hershey Phl taps into local sweet munchy culture

The Hershey Company in the Philippines has launched its newest indulgence, HERSHEY’S CHOCO BALLS. These creamy, bite-sized chocolates, filled with crunchy cookie pieces, promise to be a hit with snacking lovers across the nation.

HERSHEY’S CHOCO BALLS are poised to become a favorite among Gen Z and millennials, offering a perfect blend of creamy and crunchy textures for an uplifting snacking experience.

With the introduction of HERSHEY’S CHOCO BALLS, Hershey is further enhancing its snacking portfolio, providing Filipino consumers with a tasty way to "Get their Munch on with HERSHEY’S CHOCO BALLS!" HERSHEY’S CHOCO BALLS come in two delightful flavors — Cookies N Crème (white) and Cookies N Chocolate (milk) — and are available in a convenient 36g size.

To celebrate the launch, Hershey’s welcomed 1,500 visitors to an iconic event at the Ayala Trinoma Activity Center in Quezon City on Saturday, 15 June 2024. Customers, influencers, and partners sampled HERSHEY’S CHOCO BALLS while enjoying a fun atmosphere that highlighted the product’s appeal as a gaming companion for snackers. The event featured engaging activities and opportunities to win Hershey products, making it a memorable celebration for all attendees.

“HERSHEY’S CHOCO BALLS marks our entry into the growing hand-to-mouth snacking segment, delivering a unique creamy-crunchy sensorial experience to Filipino consumers,” said Luigi Mirri, General Manager for APAC and India at The Hershey Company.

HERSHEY’S CHOCO BALLS are now available at leading groceries, supermarkets, drug stores, and convenience stores nationwide.