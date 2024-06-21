Graduating from the hallowed halls of learning

The first time we enter school, we see pillars lining up the hallways of what is to be our place of learning.

For the next months and years, these halls will be witness to countless moments of struggles, losing and winning, that tell only too well about times spent purposefully in the name of change, learning, and education.

In this time, we revel these moments and wish time will stand still so we could forever stay and never leave.

We come to know that school signal a transformative period in our lives. It is where the thirst for knowledge and the search for relevance are stoked. It is a space where we can express ourselves and learn essential things that will help strengthen the mind and build character.

However, life is a series of steps that move from one level to another, from one point to the next, and from context to context — all in one continuum of time. There will come a moment when we realize that high school is more than just a place of education. It is a moment in our life when we transform from who we were before to an even better version of ourselves. It propels us to transition to even broader and much wider contexts, where we will learn many more ideas and skills, and be even more educated in mind and character.

So, we ask whether this transition from high school to college mean that when we leave a phase in life, we truly abandon everything we have experienced. Will it mean that we forget what we have felt and gained during those days of curiosity and exploration in high school? Will we lose our sense of wonder and will to learn once we graduate from and leave the halls of high school and become adults?

No and no.

We will just learn many more things. Ourselves will be a manifestation of all that we have learned, in high school to college, and throughout our entire lives.

And the halls of learning will always remain hallowed in our lifetimes.