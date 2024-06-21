Gonzales aims higher after JPGT Iloilo romp

Cailey Chanelle Gonzales has made a significant impact in the Junior PGT Iloilo Visayas Series, showcasing her talent and potential to become a future golfing star.

Dominating the girls’ 10-12 age division in the kickoff leg of the regional series, Gonzales’ performance is a clear indication of her promise.

“My immediate dream is to win an international competition,” said Gonzales, an incoming Grade 6 student at De La Salle-Zobel. Ultimately, she aspires to study in the US and compete with the world’s best golfers.

At the par-70 Iloilo Golf Club, Gonzales posted impressive scores of 74 and 75, securing an emphatic 17-stroke victory in her category. Encouraged by her remarkable performance, she has committed to playing in the first of two Bacolod tournaments scheduled 24 to 27 June in Binitin.

However, she will skip the 1 to 4 July event at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club to compete in the Junior World in San Diego, an annual gathering of the world’s leading young golfers and emerging talents.

“I’ll play in Bacolod but only in the first tournament,” said Gonzales as she focuses on her upcoming challenge in San Diego.

Meanwhile, registration for the Bacolod series is ongoing. For details, contact Jhi Castillo at 0928-316-5678 or Shiela Salvania at 0968-311-4101.

Gonzales, inspired by golfing greats Yuka Saso and Rory McIlroy, placed third in the 9-10 division in last year’s inaugurals of the JPGT Series, which focused on the drive-chip-putt format. This year, the ICTSI-sponsored circuit has evolved to offer full-length, stroke play tournaments across various age categories, starting with the three-leg Luzon series last month.

The organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. continues to provide a developmental tour for young golfers, aiming to hone their talent and skills while offering a platform to strengthen their mental game.

The nationwide series, including a four-tournament joust in Mindanao, now spans 14 legs, spread over the country’s top championship courses, fostering young talents like Gonzales.