Gateway to the Queen City of the South

lyf Cebu City, the first international experience-led social living serviced residence in the heart of Cebu, invites professionals, digital nomads and working travelers to experience the perfect blend of work and play in a culturally rich environment.

With its unique spaces and amenities, the property offers a haven for those seeking to immerse themselves in diverse cultures, maintain productivity, and create lasting connections within a vibrant community.

“lyf Cebu City’s international standard of serviced residence has the potential to ignite remarkable growth in the region. By offering a dynamic and inclusive environment, it encourages collaboration, innovation and cultural exchange. This property also adds significant value to Ascott’s already diverse portfolio, furthering our commitment to offering a comprehensive range of accommodations tailored to the evolving demands of today’s business landscape in the Visayas and Mindanao regions,” Cecille Teodoro, The Ascott Limited’s cluster general manager, said.

Situated at Baseline Cebu, not far from the city’s capital, guests can be nestled in a dynamic urban setting at the property as its serviced residence seamlessly blends modern living with Cebu’s rich cultural heritage.

Baseline Center stands out as a strategic location for leisure and business or both, for several reasons. Its prime district positioning within a kilometer radius of top-notch universities, schools, hospitals and commercial establishments ensures convenience for many facets of travel.

Additionally, the development’s integration into the vibrant urban landscape of Cebu makes it an ideal destination for leisure travelers. With its mix-used development featuring sustainable, long-term office, residential and recreational venues, guests can seamlessly transition between work and play. Its accessibility to main road points such as Osmena Blvd., Escario St., and Mango Avenue also adds to its appeal as a strategic hub for business travelers.