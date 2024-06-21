From passion to profession

When it comes to building a career, following one’s passion often isn’t the obvious choice.

Many people feel compelled to pursue traditional professions as dictated by cultural and societal expectations because such career paths are perceived to offer more stability and financial security. Due to lack of awareness or understanding of the potential opportunities and growth within the creative industry, pursuing non-traditional career paths are seen by most as risky compared to other more common options. However, some individuals dare to follow unconventional paths, pursuing their passion, and from there become true game changers.

Forging unconventional career paths

In a society where passion and profession often seem like two disparate paths, Joshua Villena proves that they can indeed coexist. Joshua, now a New York-based artist and designer, graduated from iAcademy with a degree in animation. Initially working with various animation studios, he eventually followed a non-traditional career path adhering to his passion, showcasing his art in exhibitions across the Philippines, Italy, Paris, and New York.

Sabrina Maybituin also took a non-traditional career path on her way to success. Starting as a graduate of Bachelor of Science in Animation, she quickly rose through the ranks to become Head of Client Relations at Top Draw Animation Inc. Her career began with the critically acclaimed first season of Jimmy’s Got Tentacles and progressed to iconic projects like The Tom & Jerry Show and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Netflix.

Ruka Azuma’s career is a perfect blend of artistic vision and strategic thinking. As a former student leader, Ruka’s leadership skills and creativity were evident early on. As a multidisciplinary artist and filmmaker, Ruka operates his own studio, creating compelling short films while serving as a Senior Creative Strategy Officer at Eventscape Manila. His diverse career portfolio illustrates the various roles and industries one can take when pursuing a non-traditional career path.

Nuke Dumayas, now a Technical Director at Puppeteer Animation Studios, found his calling through the mentorship and rigorous training provided to him back when he was still a student. His is a story of dedication and expert training that equipped him with the expertise needed to become a leading figure in animation. Nuke’s journey from a passionate student to a technical director underscores the importance of quality education and mentorship in transforming passion into professional expertise.