Foodcart provides MSMEs break, boost

From the huge success of providing business opportunities to Filipinos through its chain of franchise businesses, Yenmarc Food Cart Inc. is launching another Filipino — crafted business model and franchise — its latest chicken brand Chicky Wings.

Over the years, the love of Filipinos for chicken delicacies has become undeniably prevalent considering the continuously increasing number of chicken food businesses in the food industry, not to mention the arrival of numerous international chicken food brands in the Philippines.

Yenmarc Food Cart Inc. chief executive officer and the mastermind of Chicky Wings, Vivienne Nicdao, in a media interview, announced the exciting new business venture of the company that will surely stir interest among their customers and business partners.

“Since 2017, we have been studying and mastered the art of putting up franchise businesses and we are glad that Yenmarc Food Cart Inc. has given a lot of business opportunities among our business partners that have greatly improved their lives,” she said.

“Today, we are offering another business opportunity among our customers, business partners, and those individuals who want to put up their own food business through the newest addition to our rosters of franchise brands called Chicky Wings,” Nicdao added.

Exceptionally, Nicdao said Chicky Wings is not just another ordinary chicken food business because aside from its homey-tasting original flavors specifically crafted by her, Chicky Wings offers two flavors of chicken in a box.

“Customers can choose flavors such as Spicy Korean Yangeyeon, Salted Egg, Original Flavor, Spicy Garlic Barbeque, Japanese Yakiniku, Buffalo, Creamy Garlic Parmesan and Gochujang. This is how cunningly Chicky Wings is different from the other chicken wings food stores in the market,” according to Nicdao.

Open for franchise

With the inception of Chicky Wings as a franchise brand, the branch comes with a Chicky Wings Mini Cart Package now for only P128,888 from its original franchise fee of P198,888.

She said the package includes the use of the trade name and logo, a notarized franchise agreement, a high-end food cart, 5,000 worth of initial products, a set of equipment, marketing support, comprehensive training and crew uniform.

Additionally, it has no royalty fee, no renewal fee and no sales quota.

“This is our fair share of producing more Pinoys that are into the food cart business, to be able to sustain their needs and lives, as well as produce decent jobs for Filipinos,” according to Nicdao.

According to the Philippine Franchisers Association, the worth of franchising businesses in the country is now reaching P30 billion, which is why Filipino entrepreneurs who want to start businesses should grab the golden opportunity.

Further, the group said the franchise industry is 7.8 percent of the country’s gross domestic product in 2023, expected to grow further this year.

To date, the Philippines is ranked 7th largest in the entire world in terms of franchising, dominated by food as the most lucrative franchised segment.

Yenmarc Food Cart Inc. is the banner company of all-Filipino-crafted franchise businesses such as Urbanitea, Samgyup On the Go, Yummie Pizza, Macho Litson Manok, Kuya Bao, among others.