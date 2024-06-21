Falcons AP Bren first to see action in MSC Group Stage

Two-time M-Series world champion Falcons AP Bren will be the first to see action in the Group Stage of the highly-anticipated Mid Season Cup 2024 on 3 July in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Composed of its world champion roster of Pheww, Flap, Owgwen, Super Marco, and KyleTzy, Falcons AP Bren is looking to redeem itself from a second-place finish at MPL PH Season 13 when they play against Xianyou Gaming of China.

MPL PH Season 13 champion and M4 Mobile Legends world champion Team Liquid ECHO, meanwhile, will also see action on the opening day against hometown favorite Twisted Minds.

A total of sixteen from around the world will vie for the lion's share of the $3,000,000 prize pool at MSC—the highest yet in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang competitive history.