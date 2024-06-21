Eala enters Veneto Open quarters

Alex Eala subdued hometown bet Giorga Pedona, 6-3, 6-3, to advance in the quarterfinal of the Veneto Open on Thursday in Gaiba, Italy.

The 19-year-old Filipina netter hacked out the quick victory in just an hour and 23 minutes to reach her furthest round in a Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournament since becoming a professional in 2020.

Eala has set a collision course against world No. 15 Sarra Errani of Italy today.

Currently ranked at No. 169, Eala surpassed her previous best finish in a WTA women’s singles event after her Round of 32 stint at the Makarska Open in Croatia. She, unfortunately, bowed to Maria Timofeeva of Russia, 6-1, 3-6, 2-6.

Eala is working on raising her rank to make the cut for the Wimbledon Championships in England set 1 to 14 July.

The last time Eala competed in the grass courts of the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club was back in 2021.

She suffered a 6-3, 4-6, 5-7 setback to Ane Mintegi de Oro of Spain in the second round of the girl’s singles.

Eala and partner Priska Nugroho of Indonesia also absorbed a painful 6-4, 2-6, 9-11 loss to Chelsea Fontenel of Switzerland and Ashlyn Krueger of USA in the second round in the girl’s doubles.