DoJ ensures welfare of refugees

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla yesterday vowed to “faithfully sustain” the state’s commitment to its international partners to always “prioritize” the welfare of refugees, stateless persons and those seeking political asylum.

This as the Department of Justice-Refugees and Stateless Persons Protection Unit (DOJ-RSPPU) spearheaded yesterday the celebration of the first-ever National Refugee Day Forum highlighting the unwavering efforts of the Philippines to uphold international comity by opening its borders to people forced to flee their homelands amid violence, war or political persecution.

Pursuant to Presidential Proclamation 265 declaring 20 June of every year National Refugee Day, all agencies and instrumentalities of the national government, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, state universities and colleges, local government units, non-government organizations, and the private sector, are mandated to actively participate and support the effective implementation thereof.

The event also coincided with World Refugee Day which commemorates the courage and bravery of forcefully displaced persons.

According to Justice Undersecretary Raul T. Vasquez, “This is a testament to the Philippines’ commitment to providing and expanding protection space to persons who seek refuge, safety and protection from persecution in whatever guise or form.”

Chief State Counsel Dennis Arvin L. Chan said, “Aligned with the longstanding humanitarian tradition of the Philippines, our door remains open to provide international protection to the forcibly displaced and stateless persons to assist them in finding durable solutions to their circumstances.”