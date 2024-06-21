DMCI Homes expands in Quezon City

DMCI Homes is set to open a new property in Quezon City.
Scheduled for launch in the third quarter of 2024, the Quadruple A developer’s new project will feature a single-tower mixed-use condominium. The upcoming residential building will be built on the area once occupied by the old Delta Theater in Quezon Avenue and West Avenue in Barangay West Triangle.
DMCI Homes aims to capitalize the location’s accessibility and proximity to key business and leisure areas to deliver a convenient living experience for home seekers while offering a profitable investment.
Future residents will benefit from easy travel throughout Metro Manila, facilitated by numerous public transportation options and nearby train stations such as the Quezon Avenue and Kamuning stations of the MRT-3.
Additionally, the forthcoming Unified Grand Central Station, which will integrate the MRT-3, LRT-1, the under construction MRT-7 and Metro Manila Subway Project lines, will further enhance connectivity in the coming years.
The upcoming property’s proximity to the Skyway Stage 3, just two kilometers away, will provide quick access to other parts of Metro Manila and beyond.
The prime location also places residents in the heart of Quezon City’s vibrant dining and entertainment scene, with popular spots along Quezon Avenue, West Avenue, Timog Avenue and Tomas Morato. Major business centers like Vertis North, Eton Centris, and various PEZA-approved commercial establishments are also a short ride away.
For shopping, residents can visit the neighboring malls Fisher Mall, SM City North EDSA and TriNoma.
The property is also nearby University of the Philippines’ Diliman Campus and the University of Santo Tomas in España.
Key government offices like the Quezon City Hall, Land Transportation Office, National Statistics Office, are also a stone’s throw away.
Premier healthcare facilities like the Capitol Medical Center, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children’s Medical Center, Lung Center of the Philippines, National Kidney and Transplant Institute and the St. Luke’s Medical Center-Quezon City are a short drive away, ensuring residents have access to topnotch medical services.
Nature enthusiasts will appreciate living near nature parks such as the Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center and the Quezon Memorial Circle.
“Our optimism is rooted in favorable market studies that consistently position Quezon City as the top preferred location for homebuyers, especially with the significant infrastructure developments in the area,” Dennis Yap, vice president for Project Development, said.
Currently, Quezon City hosts 16 ongoing and ready-for-occupancy DMCI Homes projects.
DMCI Homes is the Philippines’ first Quadruple A real estate developer known for building quality resort-inspired communities in Mega Manila, Baguio, Boracay and Davao City. The company now has more than 60 properties in its portfolio since it was launched in 1999.