DMCI Homes expands in Quezon City

DMCI Homes is set to open a new property in Quezon City.

Scheduled for launch in the third quarter of 2024, the Quadruple A developer’s new project will feature a single-tower mixed-use condominium. The upcoming residential building will be built on the area once occupied by the old Delta Theater in Quezon Avenue and West Avenue in Barangay West Triangle.

DMCI Homes aims to capitalize the location’s accessibility and proximity to key business and leisure areas to deliver a convenient living experience for home seekers while offering a profitable investment.

Future residents will benefit from easy travel throughout Metro Manila, facilitated by numerous public transportation options and nearby train stations such as the Quezon Avenue and Kamuning stations of the MRT-3.

Additionally, the forthcoming Unified Grand Central Station, which will integrate the MRT-3, LRT-1, the under construction MRT-7 and Metro Manila Subway Project lines, will further enhance connectivity in the coming years.

The upcoming property’s proximity to the Skyway Stage 3, just two kilometers away, will provide quick access to other parts of Metro Manila and beyond.