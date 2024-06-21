DA confirms first Q fever case on goats

The Department of Agriculture (DA) confirmed on Friday the first case of Q fever in the Philippines, a zoonotic disease that is transmissible to humans.

In a statement, the DA's Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) said it detected Q fever in some animals at a government breeding station in Marinduque.

After conducting polymerase chain reaction tests on blood samples of suspected infected animals, BAI confirmed the Q fever and depopulated over five dozen of the goats imported from the United States.

The goats were bought for a dispersal program for farmers.

Thus, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. directed the immediate condemnation of all infected goats and animals exposed to the infected ruminants, the tracing of potentially infected animals, and a temporary ban on the importation of goats from the U.S.

Laurel described the situation as "a very serious matter" and assured the public that the DA will "leave no stone unturned to ensure that the health of Filipinos is not compromised."

“It is imperative that we act immediately and decisively to eradicate this disease that poses serious threats to both animals and humans,” he added.

The agri chief also ordered preventive suspension of certain BAI personnel pending investigation, a review of BAI's quarantine and disease control protocols, and potential blacklisting of the importer of the infected goats.

Moreover, two dozen imported goats left in the quarantine facility in Pampanga were also condemned to eliminate any possible source of Q fever infection, the agency said.

Q fever is a widespread zoonotic disease caused by the bacteria Coxiella burnetii and poses a public health concern as it can be transmitted to humans through contact with infected animals or their excreta and body fluid, BAI National Veterinary Quarantine Services Division OIC-chief, Dr. Christian Daquigan, explained.

He, however, assured that the BAI is actively addressing reported cases and taking decisive measures to contain the disease.

“BAI is conducting extensive surveillance in the affected areas to identify and manage any new cases promptly,” Daquigan said, adding that they are currently collaborating with Marinduque’s local government unit regarding the matter.

“To ensure accurate and timely testing of suspected cases, BAI has directed the procurement of additional PCR reagents for emerging and re-emerging animal diseases,” he added.