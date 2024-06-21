Creamline taps American winger 

Creamline is dead serious about ending a six-year title drought in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference by signing American winger Erica Staunton.

The Cool Smashers tapped the 23-year-old spiker who can play the outside and opposite positions in hopes of claiming their second import-laden tournament crown since going all the way in 2018.

All eyes will be on Staunton as she will be doing some heavy lifting on offense when the mid-season tournament kicks off in the middle of July.

The league’s winningest franchise officially announced the acquisition of the University of Georgia alumni on Thursday.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Erica Staunton, a dynamic 23-year-old open and opposite spiker from the USA, is joining the Creamline Cool Smashers family!” according to the statement released by the club.

“Her talent, passion, and energy are sure to bring even more excitement to our team.”

The 6-foot-1 Staunton has an impressive resume including a four-year stint with Northeastern University where she became a member of the prestigious 1,000 Kill Club. She was also a member of the All-NCAA team twice.

Staunton suited up for University of Georgia when she took her master’s degree before turning pro.

She played for the Finnish club Oriveden Ponnistus before landing a deal with the Cool Smashers, who ruled the season-opening All-Filipino Conference after beating sister-team Choco Mucho in the finals.

Staunton will share the scoring load with veterans Alyssa Valdez, Michelle Gumabao, Bernadeth Pons and middles Bea De Leon and Jeanette Panaga.

Creamline will be missing the services of former Most Valuable Players Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza as well as setter Jia Morado-De Guzman because of national team duties with Alas Pilipinas.

Alas Pilipinas is set to compete in the FIVB Challenger Cup next month.

The Cool Smashers are on a mission for redemption after a third place finish in the 2022 edition.

The import-flavored conference was canceled last year after the Philippine National Volleyball Federation denied the league the processing of its imports international transfer certificates due to alleged FIVB national team window infraction.