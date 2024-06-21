Consider these when buying your first family home

Owning a home is a significant milestone, especially for families looking to build a secure future.
For those embarking on the journey of buying their first family home, the process can be both exciting and overwhelming as there are numerous factors to consider to make the right choice.
Location, accessibility
Location is vital for family convenience. Proximity to schools, offices, healthcare facilities and recreational areas can significantly impact lives.
MIRA, a condominium project by RLC Residences, is located in Cubao, Quezon City. It is near the central business districts of Eastwood and Ortigas, commercial establishments such as Gateway, Ali Mall and Farmer’s Market, educational institutions including Ateneo De Manila Grade School, UP Integrated School, and medical facilities like St. Luke’s Medical Center Quezon City. LRT Line 2 is the nearest transportation hub.
Features, amenities
Finding a central space in the city that can provide family-oriented activities can be challenging. That’s why condo living can be appealing for starting families.
MIRA offers a wide range of family-friendly amenities designed to support a balanced and enjoyable lifestyle. The Outdoor Play Area is a safe and fun space for children. MIRA’s swimming pools and glamping nooks are perfect for families who want to create lasting memories. An onsite clinic will son rise.
Budgeting, financial planning
One of the first steps in purchasing your first family home is setting a realistic budget. Calculating the total costs involved, including mortgage, maintenance, insurance, and utilities, is crucial.
“Choosing a first-family home is a major decision, and we’re committed to providing a nurturing environment that fosters family bonds and enhances the quality of life. MIRA is designed with the modern family in mind, offering a perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and community,” Karen Cesario, head of Marketing at RLC Residences, said.