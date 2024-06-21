COLORFUL STAGE FOR TOMORROW'S PRIDE FESTIVAL 🌈 Quezon City's LGU and the organizers of "Love Laban 2 Everyone! Pride PH Festival 2024" on Friday, 21 June 2024, are preparing the stage and venue for the festival, which will take place tomorrow, 22 June, in Quezon City Memorial Circle. The QC government expects a crowd of between 150,000 and 200,000 to attend the gathering aimed at honoring members of the LGBTQ+ community and calling for the passage of the SOGIE (sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression) bill. | via Analy Labor lgbtqplus #pridefestival #LoveLaban #lgbtqiaplus #pridemonth🏳️‍🌈 DailyTribune