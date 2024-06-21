Chambers helps Cone

CALAMBA CITY — A man who knows the Triangle Offense by heart and by mind is helping Tim Cone and Gilas Pilipinas in their journey back to the Summer Olympics.

Far Eastern University mentor Sean Chambers was spotted when Cone presided over the first day of training of Gilas Pilipinas in preparation for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament from 2 to 7 July in Riga, Latvia.

The 59-year-old Chambers knows Cone and his system like the back of his hand.

He first played in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in 1989 — the same year when Cone was appointed as head coach of Alaska.

He led the Milkmen to the title in the Third Conference of 1991 in which he emerged with the Mr. 100% Award after posting an average of 37 points in 34 games.

Since then, he and Cone were inseparable as they won five more titles together, including the Commissioner’s Cup and the Governors’ Cup crowns that led to the franchise’s historic grand slam.

Chambers eventually returned to the United States to work as a school principal while Cone won another grand slam for B-Meg as well as six titles with Barangay Ginebra to emerge as the winningest mentor in PBA history.

All those years, he was employing the Triangle Offense — the attack pattern that gave him so much success both in the local and international arenas.

Now, as Gilas Pilipinas aims to make a return to the Olympics after more than five decades of absence, Cone is seeking help from Chambers, the man who once served as the heart and soul of the Triangle Offense during Alaska’s glory years in the PBA.

“We’re now working for his inclusion,” Gilas team manager Richard del Rosario said.

Now the head coach of Far Eastern University, Chambers’ first day of work with Gilas was quite impressive.

He helped Cone and assistant coach Jong Uichico in reacquainting the players to the system while stressing the importance of playing for flag and country.

“Let’s just say that he’s helping us out,” Del Rosario added.