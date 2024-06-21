Caraga farmers, fisherfolk get Palace aid

DAVAO CITY — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday led the distribution of millions in aid through the Presidential Assistance for Farmers, Fisherfolk and Families (PAFFF) program to alleviate the impact of the El Niño phenomenon in three provinces and one city within the Caraga Region.

The PAFFF relief assistance benefited 11,905 farmers and fisherfolk affected in Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands and Butuan City. Each recipient received P10,000 to mitigate the prolonged effects of El Niño on their livelihoods.

The Office of the President allocated substantial funds: P46.84 million for Butuan City, P28.26 million for Agusan del Norte, P10.57 million for Surigao del Norte, and P10 million for Dinagat Islands.

“I extend my heartfelt support to the people of Butuan and the entire Caraga Region. The government aims to make Butuan the hub of trade, industry, and governance in Caraga,” Marcos affirmed.

Various government agencies joined in the relief efforts.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development disbursed P10,000 to 4,650 beneficiaries, while the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) provided P5.5 million to 1,342 beneficiaries through the TUPAD program in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte, and Surigao del Norte.

Additionally, DoLE allocated P1.6 million to 50 beneficiaries in Agusan del Norte under the Integrated Livelihood Program.

“We will ensure efficient delivery of assistance through local government units, with the support of the DA and DSWD,” Marcos assured.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives contributed by distributing five kilos of rice to beneficiaries in Surigao del Sur. Marcos also announced initiatives from the Department of Agriculture for farm machinery, equipment, and seeds, and from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for livelihood starter tool kits and training allowances in Surigao del Sur.

DoLE committed to sustaining support through the Integrated Livelihood Program, TUPAD, and the Government Internship Program, offering further financial aid.

President Marcos was accompanied by Special Assistant to the President Antonio Ernesto Lagdameo Jr., Mindanao Development Authority Secretary Leo Tereso Magno, Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., Department of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. and DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian during the distribution efforts.