BuCor, RJG Australia partner vs extremism

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Friday disclosed that it is planning to strengthen the country’s correctional system as it sealed a partnership with the Reshape Justice Group of Australia have sealed its partnership geared at fighting extremism.

BuCor director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. — who was not able to attend the signing due to prior commitment — was represented by OIC-deputy director for Reformation, CCSupt. Celso Bravo, while RJG was represented by its executive director, Dr. Clarke Jones.

Bravo revealed that the partnership will solidify the relationship between the agency and the Australian government through the RJG by providing technical and some material assistance for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism Office.

It is designed to implement programs specific for the deradicalization and rehabilitation of capacity Violent-Extremist Offenders, facilitation of capacity-building of staff, and improvement of the office through material endowment to support its initial operations.

While the partnership is predominantly focused on VEO management, the capacity building initiatives will provide wider benefits to support other core priorities around prison reformation of the Bureau, Bravo explained.

The RJG is a private consulting company which studies the current context and state of the correctional system of our country and introduces new methods to bring about reforms and its mission is to help strengthen our correctional system, foster rehabilitation, develop systems of case management and throughcare and ensure the safe reintegration of PDL back into society.

The Australian government and the Australian Federal Police have been a supportive partner of the Bureau since 2009.