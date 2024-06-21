Bislig folk get P600M in gov’t service fair

BISLIG CITY, Surigao del Sur — Nearly P600 million in various forms of assistance has poured on residents here in the two-day Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) which started on Friday.

The amount — P560 million to be exact — was in the form of several types of assistance, including rice, scholarship, and livelihood, with P244 million in the form of cash.

The city government estimated that some 90,000 beneficiaries received financial aid and social services from the caravan held on the De La Salle John Bosco College grounds.

At least 70 members of the House of Representatives flew to this city to join Speaker Martin Romualdez in spearheading the ninth BPSF in Mindanao.

“This is our answer to President Bongbong Marcos Jr.’s call to bring the government closer to the people. Now, it is the government that reaches to the people and serves to the best of our ability,” Romualdez said in vernacular.

The House chief said they have no plans to discontinue the BPSF until all Filipinos across 82 provinces have been granted the necessary aid.